Cohanzick Management LLC Acquires 186,990 Shares of Enphys Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFYS)

Cohanzick Management LLC grew its stake in Enphys Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFYS – Free Report) by 460.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,990 shares during the quarter. Enphys Acquisition comprises about 1.8% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cohanzick Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Enphys Acquisition worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Enphys Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Enphys Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Enphys Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Enphys Acquisition by 100.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Enphys Acquisition by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 226,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphys Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NFYS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.46. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,807. Enphys Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31.

Enphys Acquisition Profile

Enphys Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus in the renewable energy sector. Enphys Acquisition Corp.

