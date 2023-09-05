Cohanzick Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC)

Cohanzick Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,598 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings in Battery Future Acquisition were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Battery Future Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Battery Future Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Battery Future Acquisition by 418.0% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 91,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 73,887 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Battery Future Acquisition by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 227,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 92,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Battery Future Acquisition by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 523,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 154,521 shares during the last quarter. 36.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Battery Future Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BFAC remained flat at $10.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,970. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56. Battery Future Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $11.27.

Battery Future Acquisition Profile

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to search on industries spearheading the shift from fossil fuels to electrification, including companies in the battery value chain.

