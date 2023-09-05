Cohanzick Management LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit (NASDAQ:TBMCU)

Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit (NASDAQ:TBMCU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBMCU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit in the first quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit during the first quarter worth about $1,010,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit during the first quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit during the first quarter valued at about $1,216,000.

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit Stock Performance

Shares of TBMCU stock remained flat at $10.19 during trading hours on Tuesday. 36,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,531. Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $10.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.19.

