Cohanzick Management LLC Makes New Investment in TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTCU)

Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTCU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 121,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000. TMT Acquisition comprises 1.0% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TMT Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $607,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in TMT Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,687,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TMT Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in TMT Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,055,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of TMT Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,428,000.

Get TMT Acquisition alerts:

TMT Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of TMTCU remained flat at $10.65 during trading hours on Tuesday. TMT Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63.

TMT Acquisition Company Profile

TMT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMTCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TMT Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMT Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.