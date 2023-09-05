Cohanzick Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA)

Cohanzick Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA – Free Report) by 85.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,000 shares during the quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings in HCM Acquisition were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in HCM Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Kim LLC boosted its position in shares of HCM Acquisition by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kim LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HCM Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,095,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in HCM Acquisition by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in HCM Acquisition by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 794,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after buying an additional 44,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Get HCM Acquisition alerts:

HCM Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of HCMA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.88. The stock had a trading volume of 25,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336. HCM Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60.

HCM Acquisition Company Profile

HCM Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. HCM Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCM Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCM Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.