Cohanzick Management LLC Sells 150,000 Shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB)

Cohanzick Management LLC lessened its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II comprises 2.4% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APGB. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the first quarter worth $45,802,000. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 2,565,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,706,000 after purchasing an additional 661,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 52.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 729,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 249,900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 580,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 324,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the first quarter worth about $4,783,000. Institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.
Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Stock Performance
Shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $10.46. The stock had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,113. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.50.
Insider Activity
Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Company Profile
Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.
