Cohanzick Management LLC Sells 150,000 Shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB)

Cohanzick Management LLC lessened its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II comprises 2.4% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APGB. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the first quarter worth $45,802,000. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 2,565,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,706,000 after purchasing an additional 661,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 52.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 729,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 249,900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 580,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 324,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the first quarter worth about $4,783,000. Institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II alerts:

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Stock Performance

Shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $10.46. The stock had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,113. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Insider Activity

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Company Profile

In related news, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 1,940,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $20,002,431.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.