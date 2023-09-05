Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Acquired by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) by 89.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 354,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,000 shares during the quarter. Coherus BioSciences makes up about 1.7% of AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 31.1% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 39,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter worth $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHRS shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

Coherus BioSciences Trading Down 11.6 %

CHRS traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.82. 4,856,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,184,536. The company has a market capitalization of $455.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.88. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $11.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $58.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.83 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences Profile

(Free Report)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.