CoinField Coin Price Reaches $0.25 on Major Exchanges (CFC)

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. CoinField Coin has a market cap of $75.18 million and approximately $76.67 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinField Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000962 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, CoinField Coin has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CoinField Coin

CoinField Coin was first traded on December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinField Coin is www.coinfield.com. The official message board for CoinField Coin is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField’s ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

Buying and Selling CoinField Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinField Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinField Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

