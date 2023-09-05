Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Lessened by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,223,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 31,504 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $46,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 25.5% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,164,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $82,046,000 after acquiring an additional 89,685 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,428 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,068,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,494,264. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $186.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.59. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 73.42%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

