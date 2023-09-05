Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

Shares of NYSE CMC traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,348,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,465. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $35.22 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,532,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,971,210.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $274,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,850,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,532,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,971,210.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,247 shares of company stock valued at $9,332,716. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 82.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 60,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 27,074 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 30,777 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 11.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 66,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

