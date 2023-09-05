Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.28

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 1.277 per share on Thursday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This is an increase from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous interim dividend of $1.18.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Price Performance

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.