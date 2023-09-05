Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.28

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 1.277 per share on Thursday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This is an increase from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous interim dividend of $1.18.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Price Performance
