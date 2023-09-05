Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $153.57 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. Community Financial has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $41.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCFC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Community Financial by 582.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 224,014 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Community Financial by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 101,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 57,364 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Community Financial by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 53,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 250.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 41,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, and commercial equipment loans, as well as commercial loan products, including term loans, demand loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans, such as loans for automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, and trucks, home improvement loans, secured and unsecured personal lines of credit, and credit card loans.

