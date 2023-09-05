Comparing Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) & LZG International (OTCMKTS:LZGI)

LZG International (OTCMKTS:LZGI – Get Free Report) and Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LZG International and Dynatrace, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LZG International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dynatrace 0 7 16 0 2.70

LZG International presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,011.11%. Dynatrace has a consensus price target of $53.61, indicating a potential upside of 11.24%. Given LZG International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe LZG International is more favorable than Dynatrace.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

94.3% of Dynatrace shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Dynatrace shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares LZG International and Dynatrace’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LZG International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dynatrace $1.16 billion 12.20 $107.96 million $0.49 98.35

Dynatrace has higher revenue and earnings than LZG International.

Profitability

This table compares LZG International and Dynatrace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LZG International N/A N/A N/A Dynatrace 11.77% 11.81% 7.07%

Summary

Dynatrace beats LZG International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LZG International

LZG International, Inc. operates as artificial intelligence (AI) solutions company. The company provides a software that uses artificial intelligence to help companies automate enterprise decision cycles to learn, explain, and intervene for better outcomes across various business interactions. It also offers artificial intelligence and machine learning software to automate peer intelligence and decision dynamics. The company was formerly known as LazyGrocer.Com, Inc. and changed its name to LZG International, Inc. in August 2009. LZG International, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc. provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences. The company also offers implementation, consulting, and training services. Dynatrace, Inc. markets its products through a combination of direct sales team and a network of partners, including resellers, system integrators, and managed service providers. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking, insurance, retail, manufacturing, travel, and software. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Dynatrace, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

