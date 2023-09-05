Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.63.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 214.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 15.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRK opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $21.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

