Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Confluent from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Guggenheim cut Confluent from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Confluent from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Confluent from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.90.

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Confluent has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $41.22.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $189.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.18 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 54.53% and a negative net margin of 69.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $1,808,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,537 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,853.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 3,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $126,085.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,967 shares in the company, valued at $5,494,879.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $1,808,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,537 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,853.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,341 shares of company stock worth $11,100,477. Company insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Confluent during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

