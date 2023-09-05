Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CFLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.90.

Confluent stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.04. Confluent has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. Confluent had a negative net margin of 69.87% and a negative return on equity of 54.53%. The firm had revenue of $189.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $107,411.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,648.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $1,808,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,853.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $107,411.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,177 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,648.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,341 shares of company stock worth $11,100,477. Company insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Confluent by 720.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 239,232 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Confluent by 3,176.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 145,391 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Confluent during the first quarter worth about $5,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Confluent during the first quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Confluent by 13.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

