Connolly Sarah T. Acquires 2,495 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Connolly Sarah T. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.93. 6,336,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,513,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $185.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.59. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

