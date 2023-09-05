Connolly Sarah T. Buys 222 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Connolly Sarah T. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 1.3% of Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange
In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $346,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $182,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,643.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $346,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,136 shares of company stock worth $817,539 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of ICE stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,384,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,680. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.84 and a 200 day moving average of $108.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $118.79.
Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.
Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.
About Intercontinental Exchange
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.
