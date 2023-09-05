Connolly Sarah T. Cuts Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Connolly Sarah T. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of Hershey stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.61. 421,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,560. The company has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $211.49 and a 52-week high of $276.88.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.192 per share. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Argus decreased their target price on Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.92, for a total value of $3,704,119.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,500 shares in the company, valued at $30,540,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.92, for a total value of $3,704,119.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,500 shares in the company, valued at $30,540,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total value of $30,650,374.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,138,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,369,211.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,010 shares of company stock worth $72,657,283 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

