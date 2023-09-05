Connolly Sarah T. Cuts Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Connolly Sarah T. trimmed its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 880 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,917,229,000 after purchasing an additional 73,414 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,849,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $610,305,000 after purchasing an additional 23,413 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 73.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,423,000 after purchasing an additional 689,600 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after acquiring an additional 108,505 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 17.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,095,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,910,000 after acquiring an additional 164,661 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of PAYC stock traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $292.98. The stock had a trading volume of 130,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,554. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.11 and a 12-month high of $375.84. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.22). Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $401.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $361.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAYC

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.