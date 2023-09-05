Connolly Sarah T. Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Connolly Sarah T. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,478 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.26.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,000,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,922,370. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.53 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The company has a market cap of $149.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

