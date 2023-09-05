Connolly Sarah T. Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Connolly Sarah T. lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.3% of Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOW. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Argus increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.50.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.87. 1,034,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,369. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

