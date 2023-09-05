Connolly Sarah T. Has $2.45 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Connolly Sarah T. cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,252 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 1.6% of Connolly Sarah T.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $92.22. 1,452,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,957,788. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $92.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.95.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

