Connolly Sarah T. Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Connolly Sarah T. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.9% of Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Moreno Evelyn V lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 61,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 184,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after purchasing an additional 12,571 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.0% during the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $378,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,836. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.37. 3,627,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,111,626. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.78. The company has a market cap of $134.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.95 and a 12-month high of $91.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

