Connolly Sarah T. Has $492,000 Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Connolly Sarah T. trimmed its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,249,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,712,000 after purchasing an additional 16,356 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,185,000 after purchasing an additional 453,799 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 508,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,468,000 after purchasing an additional 109,306 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total value of $1,316,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,618.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FDS stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $435.23. 56,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,105. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $377.89 and a 12 month high of $474.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $420.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $529.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SpectralCast reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $438.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FactSet Research Systems

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.