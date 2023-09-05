Connolly Sarah T. Sells 110 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Connolly Sarah T. decreased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,378,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $910,664,000 after purchasing an additional 205,421 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 388.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,514 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,943,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $510,693,000 after purchasing an additional 235,228 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,370,000 after purchasing an additional 56,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.84. 239,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,343. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $145.30 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.95.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

