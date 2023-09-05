Connolly Sarah T. Sells 225 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Connolly Sarah T. trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 313,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,263,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 97,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,199,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $1,039,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 937,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,395,000 after buying an additional 24,320 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $15,999,245.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 459,101 shares in the company, valued at $55,289,533.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAYX

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.60. 714,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.70. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.