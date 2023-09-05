ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,978 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 28,435 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,728,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.42.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.4 %

COP stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,839,687. The firm has a market cap of $148.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.12.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

