Contrasting Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) & Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) and Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Bio-Techne and Valneva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne 25.10% 15.47% 11.56% Valneva -38.20% -81.79% -21.22%

Volatility & Risk

Bio-Techne has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valneva has a beta of 2.69, meaning that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

94.6% of Bio-Techne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of Valneva shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Bio-Techne shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Valneva shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bio-Techne and Valneva, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne 0 2 7 0 2.78 Valneva 0 1 1 0 2.50

Bio-Techne currently has a consensus target price of $101.78, indicating a potential upside of 29.22%. Valneva has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.82%. Given Valneva’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Valneva is more favorable than Bio-Techne.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bio-Techne and Valneva’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne $1.14 billion 10.96 $285.26 million $1.76 44.69 Valneva $380.73 million 2.54 -$150.96 million ($2.46) -5.67

Bio-Techne has higher revenue and earnings than Valneva. Valneva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bio-Techne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bio-Techne beats Valneva on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bio-Techne



Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies. This segment also offers proteomic analytical tools for automated western blot and multiplexed ELISA workflow consists of manual and automated protein analysis instruments and immunoassays for use in quantifying proteins in various biological fluids. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment develops and manufactures diagnostic products, including controls, calibrators, and diagnostic assays for regulated diagnostics market, exosome-based molecular diagnostic assays, advanced tissue-based in-situ hybridization assays for spatial genomic and tissue biopsy analysis, and genetic and oncology kits for research and clinical applications; and sells products for genetic carrier screening, oncology diagnostics, molecular controls, and research, as well as instruments and process control products for hematology, blood chemistry and gases, and coagulation controls and reagents used in various diagnostic applications. It has strategic partnership with Lunaphore Technologies S.A. to develop automated same-slide spatial multiomics solution. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Valneva



Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine. The company also develops VLA15, a vaccine candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial against Borrelia, the bacterium that causes Lyme disease; VLA1553, a vaccine candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial against the chikungunya virus; VLA1554, a vaccine candidate targeting human metapneumovirus; and VLA2112, a vaccine candidate to treat patients with epstein-barr virus. It sells its products in the United States, Canada, Germany, Austria, Nordics, the United Kingdom, France, rest of European countries, and internationally. Valneva SE has collaborations with Pfizer, Inc. to co-develop and commercialize its Lyme disease vaccine; and Instituto Butantan for the development, manufacturing, and marketing of single-shot chikungunya vaccine. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Saint-Herblain, France.

