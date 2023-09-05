Contrasting BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC) and Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA)

BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) and Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BioNexus Gene Lab and Sera Prognostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioNexus Gene Lab N/A N/A N/A Sera Prognostics -11,084.00% -44.05% -38.21%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.5% of Sera Prognostics shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Sera Prognostics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioNexus Gene Lab N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sera Prognostics $270,000.00 209.69 -$44.19 million ($1.34) -1.35

This table compares BioNexus Gene Lab and Sera Prognostics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BioNexus Gene Lab has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sera Prognostics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BioNexus Gene Lab and Sera Prognostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioNexus Gene Lab 0 0 0 0 N/A Sera Prognostics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sera Prognostics has a consensus target price of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 51.93%. Given Sera Prognostics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sera Prognostics is more favorable than BioNexus Gene Lab.

Summary

Sera Prognostics beats BioNexus Gene Lab on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioNexus Gene Lab

(Get Free Report)

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, Chemrex Corporation Sdn. Bhd., engages in the wholesale of chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. Its chemical raw material products used to produce handrails, bench tops, automotive and aero parts, cleanroom panels, and instruments. The company, through its subsidiary, BioNexus Gene Lab Sdn. Bhd, is also involved in developing and providing non-invasive liquid biopsy tests for the early detection of biomarkers. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About Sera Prognostics

(Get Free Report)

Sera Prognostics, Inc., a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

