Contrasting LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) & Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) and Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iris Energy has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.5% of LiveRamp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of Iris Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of LiveRamp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Iris Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -15.30% -3.72% -2.95% Iris Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LiveRamp and Iris Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares LiveRamp and Iris Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $596.58 million 3.56 -$118.70 million ($1.41) -22.75 Iris Energy $59.05 million 4.24 -$419.77 million N/A N/A

LiveRamp has higher revenue and earnings than Iris Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for LiveRamp and Iris Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 0 4 0 3.00 Iris Energy 0 3 6 0 2.67

LiveRamp presently has a consensus target price of $33.83, indicating a potential upside of 5.47%. Iris Energy has a consensus target price of $8.70, indicating a potential upside of 91.21%. Given Iris Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than LiveRamp.

Summary

Iris Energy beats LiveRamp on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy. Its platform supports various people-based marketing solutions, including data collaboration, activation, measurement and analytics, identity, and data marketplace. The company sells its solutions to enterprise marketers, agencies, marketing technology providers, publishers, and data providers in various industry verticals, such as financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, and non-profit. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

