Contrasting Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP) and LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT)

LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT – Get Free Report) and Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of LICT shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of LICT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Pervasip shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for LICT and Pervasip, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LICT 0 0 0 0 N/A Pervasip 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares LICT and Pervasip’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LICT N/A N/A N/A Pervasip -11.12% N/A -13.58%

Volatility and Risk

LICT has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pervasip has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LICT and Pervasip’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LICT $129.14 million 2.59 $24.92 million N/A N/A Pervasip $15.79 million 0.17 -$1.52 million N/A N/A

LICT has higher revenue and earnings than Pervasip.

Summary

LICT beats Pervasip on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LICT

LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband, voice, and video services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. The company offers high speed broadband services, including internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines, fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and internet protocol television services; voice over internet protocol services; wireless voice communications services; and other telecommunications related services. It operates in California, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, New Mexico, Utah, and Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Lynch Interactive Corporation and changed its name to LICT Corporation in March 2007. LICT Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Rye, New York.

About Pervasip

Pervasip Corporation focuses on developing cloud-based applications to monitor and control greenhouse facilities. It intends to develop and deliver products and technologies to agricultural markets; develop scientific methods for the analysis of cannabinoids in flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and assist medical marijuana specialty production facilities to regulate, calculate proper dosage, and understand the importance of consistency in product. The company was formerly known as eLEC Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pervasip Corp. in December 2007. Pervasip Corp. was founded in 1964 and is based in White Plains, New York.

