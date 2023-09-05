Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $67.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $63.00. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CTVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Vertical Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.41.

Get Corteva alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CTVA

Corteva Trading Up 1.2 %

CTVA stock opened at $51.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.03 and its 200-day moving average is $57.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.81. Corteva has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Corteva by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in shares of Corteva by 1.4% in the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Corteva by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.