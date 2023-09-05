Coty (NYSE:COTY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $11.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.02.

COTY opened at $11.57 on Friday. Coty has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Coty had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Coty by 72.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 1,536.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Coty during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

