Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Down 0.9 %
CMCT stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.60%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.
