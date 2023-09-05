Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Down 0.9 %

CMCT stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 29,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

