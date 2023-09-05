Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.15.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Crédit Agricole from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crédit Agricole

Crédit Agricole Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.24. The company had a trading volume of 460,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.58. Crédit Agricole has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $6.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.