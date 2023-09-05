Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.15.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Crédit Agricole from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crédit Agricole
Crédit Agricole Price Performance
Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Crédit Agricole Company Profile
Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Crédit Agricole
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 5 Ways to Play Retail that will Profit in 2023
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- This Is Why It’s Not Too Late For You To Buy Meta Stock
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Why Analysts Say GE’s Healthcare Spinoff Has $20 Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.