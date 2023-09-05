Credit Suisse Group Lowers AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Price Target to $8.00

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $8.38 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised AMC Entertainment from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $18.60.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMC

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

Insider Activity

AMC stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.66. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.89.

In other news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 799,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $13,828,582.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,391,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,467,587. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 2,784,282 shares of company stock valued at $48,250,112 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 492,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 288,635 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 224,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.