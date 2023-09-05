Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires 263 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,871 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 173,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Broadcom from $910.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $843.62.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $872.98. The stock had a trading volume of 946,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,064. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $923.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $874.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $746.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

