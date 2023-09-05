Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,009 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $2,239,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,510,000 after buying an additional 22,178 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,948 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $16,568,000 after buying an additional 54,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet cut Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.01, for a total value of $9,144,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,630,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,264,400.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.01, for a total value of $9,144,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,630,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,264,400.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total transaction of $127,002.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 166,090 shares of company stock valued at $39,767,452. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.4 %

PANW stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.68. The stock had a trading volume of 571,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,997,024. The firm has a market cap of $74.53 billion, a PE ratio of 191.99, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.22. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 65.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.