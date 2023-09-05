Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GINN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GINN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.62. 1,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,956. The stock has a market cap of $342.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.21. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $37.26 and a twelve month high of $51.80.

About Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (GINN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Innovative Global Equity index. The fund selects companies globally, believed to benefit from technological innovation and changes in the economy across five themes: data, finance, human evolution, manufacturing, and shifts with consumers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GINN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.