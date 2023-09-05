Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report) by 42.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,900 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDS. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 332.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 128.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the third quarter worth $266,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SDS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,737,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,264,906. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 1-year low of $32.17 and a 1-year high of $57.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.00.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

