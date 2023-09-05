Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,758 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,983,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,580,000 after acquiring an additional 90,569 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,400,000 after acquiring an additional 474,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38,447.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 920,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 918,114 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $447.54. The company had a trading volume of 122,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,344. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.