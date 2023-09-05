Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 250 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,339,481.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $250,979.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,246.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,438,639.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,339,481.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock traded down $2.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.03. 168,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,388. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.74. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.16. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.87 and a 1-year high of $164.75.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 18.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

