Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 40,136 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,136 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 28,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 225,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,430,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 437,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.49. 70,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,240. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average of $46.89. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $47.49.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1153 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.