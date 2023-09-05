Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 413 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.23. The company had a trading volume of 120,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,444. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.72 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.26.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

