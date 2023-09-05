Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 58,540 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,540 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,484,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,847,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,160,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,335,000 after purchasing an additional 38,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,897,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,326,000 after purchasing an additional 29,843 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,364,000 after purchasing an additional 257,246 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,451,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOCS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.99. 6,819,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,872. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.02. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.27 and a 52-week high of $53.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,059.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $583.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Focus Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

