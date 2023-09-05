Critical Review: Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) and Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) and Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Associated Banc and Origin Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Banc 20.93% 10.25% 0.99% Origin Bancorp 17.85% 9.50% 0.92%

Volatility and Risk

Associated Banc has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Bancorp has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Associated Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Origin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Associated Banc pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Origin Bancorp pays out 19.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Associated Banc has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Associated Banc is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Associated Banc and Origin Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated Banc 0 5 3 0 2.38 Origin Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Associated Banc currently has a consensus target price of $21.94, suggesting a potential upside of 24.47%. Given Associated Banc’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Associated Banc is more favorable than Origin Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Associated Banc and Origin Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Banc $1.43 billion 1.86 $366.12 million $2.54 6.92 Origin Bancorp $383.88 million 2.46 $87.71 million $3.01 10.17

Associated Banc has higher revenue and earnings than Origin Bancorp. Associated Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Origin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.5% of Associated Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Origin Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Associated Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Associated Banc beats Origin Bancorp on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications; deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; specialized financial services such as interest rate risk management, foreign exchange solutions, and commodity hedging; fiduciary services such as administration of pension, profit-sharing and other employee benefit plans, fiduciary and corporate agency services, and institutional asset management; and investable funds solutions such as savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, CDs, fixed and variable annuities, full-service, discount and online investment brokerage; investment advisory services; and trust and investment management accounts. The company's Community, Consumer, and Business segment offers lending solutions, such as residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto loans, business loans, and business lines of credit; and deposit and transactional solutions such as checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay; and money transfer services. Associated Banc-Corp was founded in 1861 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans. The company also offers personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance products; and Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit box, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfer services; and treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing facilities, peer-to-peer electronic pay solutions, and personal financial management solutions. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana.

