Critical Survey: Boatim (OTC:BTIM) & Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Boatim (OTC:BTIM) and Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Boatim and Zhihu, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boatim 0 0 0 0 N/A Zhihu 0 1 1 0 2.50

Zhihu has a consensus price target of $1.75, suggesting a potential upside of 65.09%. Given Zhihu’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zhihu is more favorable than Boatim.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boatim N/A N/A N/A Zhihu -23.03% -16.66% -12.14%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Boatim and Zhihu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

11.7% of Zhihu shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Zhihu shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boatim and Zhihu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boatim N/A N/A N/A ($0.15) 0.00 Zhihu $522.66 million 1.27 -$229.25 million ($0.21) -5.05

Boatim has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zhihu. Zhihu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boatim, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Zhihu beats Boatim on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boatim

Boatim Inc. operates online marketplace and special interest social network for the boating industry and boat users. The company operates boatim.com, an online boat trading marketplace platform. The company was formerly known as Emerald Data Inc. and changed its name to Boatim Inc. in February 2019. Boatim Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc. operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit. Zhihu Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

