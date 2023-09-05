Critical Survey: Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) vs. Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Free Report) and Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Unity Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Unity Biotechnology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of Q BioMed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Unity Biotechnology and Q BioMed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Biotechnology 0 1 3 0 2.75 Q BioMed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Unity Biotechnology presently has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 157.63%. Given Unity Biotechnology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Unity Biotechnology is more favorable than Q BioMed.

Unity Biotechnology has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Q BioMed has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Unity Biotechnology and Q BioMed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology $240,000.00 159.38 -$59.93 million ($3.97) -0.66 Q BioMed $280,000.00 1.19 -$2.05 million ($0.03) -0.08

Q BioMed has higher revenue and earnings than Unity Biotechnology. Unity Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Q BioMed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Unity Biotechnology and Q BioMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology N/A -80.40% -42.81% Q BioMed N/A N/A -24.46%

Summary

Q BioMed beats Unity Biotechnology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy. It also develops UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases; UBX2050, a human anti-Tie2 agonist monoclonal antibody for the treatment of age-related eye diseases; and UBX2089, a a-Klotho hormone drug candidate for multiple neurology indications. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Q BioMed

Q BioMed Inc., a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride Sr-89 and Metastron, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of metastatic bone cancer pain. It is also developing Man-01, that is used for the treatment of primary open angle glaucoma; QBM-001 for rare pediatric non-verbal autism spectrum disorder; and Uttroside-B, a novel chemotherapeutic for liver cancer. Q BioMed Inc. has a partnership with Mannin Research Inc. for the development of therapeutic drugs to treat acute respiratory distress syndrome, glaucoma, kidney diseases, and others. The company was formerly known as ISMO Tech Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Q BioMed Inc. in July 2015. Q BioMed Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

