Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,910,255 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 1,636,578 shares.The stock last traded at $2.11 and had previously closed at $1.97.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRON. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $792.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.41.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.70 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 172.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 21,218.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 8.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

